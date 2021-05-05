The City of Yellowknife announced that city hall and the fieldhouse are closed “effective immediately” following recent spikes in COVID-19 cases in the community.

The municipality issued a news release on May 4 stating that precautions are being taken to protect residents and City staff.

“With multiple exposure locations in Yellowknife, a number of City staff must isolate, and certain City facilities close,” stated Alison Harrower, media spokesperson for the city. “The City’s top priorities remain public and staff safety. All essential services will continue.”

The City will reduce the capacity of Yellowknife Public Transit and Yellowknife Accessible Transit services.

On Monday, the City announced revisions to operations including, as of May 4, other facilities will remain open to those 18 years old and over. However, they will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and be able to provide age identification.

“Revised schedules may apply, and additional public safety measures are in place at each facility,” stated Harrower.

The municipality will provide detailed, facility-specific information with schedules for the Yellowknife Public Library, Multiplex, Ruth Inch Memorial Pool, and City parks and playgrounds.

Mayor Rebecca Alty issued a statement that said the measures will be in effect in short order so that residents can return to their regular routine as soon as possible.

“As Yellowknifers are reacting to the COVID outbreak with resilience and compassion, I want to thank everyone for taking action to be safe,” Alty said. “If we all take the necessary steps, we hope to reduce the number of cases of COVID-19, and all return to good health as quickly as possible.”

City online services

Residents and businesses are asked to ensure that their accounts are updated through the City’s online services.

Payments can continue to be made through their banks, mail or dropping of cheques at the city hall dropbox.

City hall can also be reached during regular hours by phone at 920-5600 or by email at CustomerService@yellowknife.ca.

Continued information on any further changes can be monitored on the city website at visit www.yellowknife.ca/covid-19.