The City of Iqaluit has decided to keep the same consulting company, WSP, that they contracted with during the water crisis of early 2022. This was decided at a March 29 special city council meeting regarding additional water treatment plant upgrades.

“In this case, it makes sense entirely to do so, WSP’s familiarity with our systems, the work they’ve done throughout this water crisis, there’s nobody better positioned to do it,” said councillor Kyle Sheppard.

WSP will be the company who will be consulted when the City is deciding on a replacement for its fuel tank.

“They know the water treatment plant very well,” said Sumon Ghosh, director of engineering and public works.