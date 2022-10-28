The City of Iqaluit has suspended its services for Friday, October 28 as it experiences the first blizzard of the season. Services such as water delivery, waste management, garbage pick-up and snow removal will remain suspended until further notice due to severe weather conditions.

Emergency services will continue to be provided unless it is unsafe or impossible to do so, according to a release from the city.

Iqalummiut are advised to stay off the roads due to unsafe conditions such high winds and reduced visibility.

Owners or operators of vehicles are advised to stay off the roads to assist with snow removal. Abandoned vehicles found on the roads may be impounded during any subsequent snow-clearing operations.

Residents can call the blizzard phone line at 867-979-5300 for updates regarding status of services.