The Canada Day Parade in Iqaluit is coming back in 2022 after a brief hiatus in 2021. The city’s recreation department is currently inviting residents, organizations and businesses to register floats for the parade.

That’s not the only event happening on July 1, all over the city there will be events celebrating Canada, it’s history and what it represents.

The following events are planned for Canada Day 2022:

– Jimmy Kilabuk Run, register online by June 30, half-marathon 9 a.m, 10k/5k runs, 11:30 a.m. $25 fee

– Free Pancake Breakfast, Arctic Winter Games Arena, 9-10:30 a.m.

– Bike Decorating Contest, Arctic Winter Games Arena, 10-11 a.m.

– Canada Day Parade, Arctic Winter Games Arena to Nakasuk School, 12-1 p.m.

– Surprise country food pop-up giveaways, various locations, 1-4 p.m.

– Free Chili Lunch with the Iqaluit Fire Department, Iqaluit Square (beside NorthMart), 1:15 p.m.

– City of Iqaluit Civic Ceremony/Live Concert, Iqaluit Square, 1-4 p.m.