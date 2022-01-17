Effective Feb. 7, all individuals 12 and older who wish to use City of Iqaluit facilities, including recreational, will have to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with a Health Canada approved vaccine, announced the City on Jan. 17. The same will go for individuals aged five to 12, effective March 31.

All visitors will be required to provide proof of their vaccination status with either a vaccination card or Proof of Vaccination Certificate to gain entry to a City facility. Vaccination cards or certificates will not be kept on file, they must be shown every time.

At this time there are no requirements for Iqalummiut to receive their booster shot, although it is reccomended, “as the Booster appears to be assisting in limiting both the impacts and the transmission of Covid-19,” stated the City.