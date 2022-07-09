The City of Yellowknife has begun preparations for the October municipal election by sending enumeration cards to every household in the city.

Enumeration is the process by which eligible voters add their names to the voters list. Those who want to cast their ballots on Oct. 17 have until Sept. 22 to complete their enumeration cards, which should include their preference of school board. Residents can expect to receive their cards sometime next week.

This year’s election will be conducted by mail-in ballot.

Eligible voters comprise Canadian citizens 18 years of age and older who will have lived in Yellowknife for at least one full year on Oct. 17.

Some residents will need to complete the enumeration process either online, in person, or by phone — this includes residents who have moved to Yellowknife since the 2018 election; who have moved within Yellowknife since the previous election; who don’t know their school board declaration; or who want to register to vote.













