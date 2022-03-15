If you’re a property owner in Yellowknife, the city wants your feedback on its property tax rates.

The municipality is soliciting feedback from local property owners “to help determine if the existing distribution is still relevant, or if updates are required to more accurately reflect the community’s current circumstances and priorities,” according to a release from city hall.

Property taxes account for approximately 40 per cent of the revenue needed to provide most city services.

In December, city council approved a 5.56 per cent property tax hike, far less than the initially proposed 13.44 per cent increase.

Residents have multiple ways to make their voices heard: the city will hold an open house at city hall on Tuesday, March 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., where residents can attend a presentation on property taxes and ask questions of city staff. Until April 8, Yellowknife property owners can also submit feedback in writing, either through the PlaceSpeak platform or by email at taxation@yellowknife.ca.

