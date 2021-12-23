The City of Yellowknife has extended an invitation to residents for the annual fireworks display to welcome the new year.

Festivities start at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31.

Residents are encouraged to watch from various areas while maintaining physical distancing.

“The annual New Year’s Eve Fireworks Display is a wonderful way to celebrate with our family, friends, and community while enjoying some fresh air,” said Mayor Rebecca Alty. “With so many great viewing locations around Yellowknife, the display is something our community can enjoy together with plenty of physical distance.”

Those feeling sick or experiencing any symptoms of Covid-19 or waiting to hear results of a lab test for Covid-19 are advised not to attend. This also applies to those residing in households where the owner or occupants have been diagnosed with Covid-19, people who are required to self-isolate; and households where those self-isolating have not maintained physical distance.

The city also wishes to bring attention to the following safety reminders: those viewing the show from Frame Lake should avoid the safety zone, a 250-metre perimeter of the firing area, which can be found on a map the municipality’s website; stay clear of the fireworks area and safety zone until noon on Saturday, Jan. 1, allowing crews to complete safety inspections; and the city encourages residents to leave pets at home.