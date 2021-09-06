The City of Yellowknife announced Aug. 30 it will waive licensing fees for eligible small to medium-sized businesses for the next year.

To be eligible for the program, businesses must have 20 employees or less, have a valid operating licence (with regard to the applicable bylaws and permits), and they must be in good standing financial standing with the City.

Businesses must demonstrate they operate in a qualifying industry, are licensed to operate in Yellowknife, and have been negatively impacted by COVID-19, according to the description on the City’s website.

“[The Chamber of Commerce] fully supported the City of Yellowknife’s plan to waive business license fees for some of the hardest hit sectors,” Deneen Everett, the Chamber’s executive director, said.

“At the onset of the pandemic, our Business Resilience Working Group made this request of the City of Yellowknife,” she said.

Further information and applications are available on the City of Yellowknife’s website.