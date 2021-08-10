The City of Yellowknife is proposing the addition of more light at the Hall Park Multi-sport Pad.

The project would further illuminate the area, which serves as an open space and basketball court during the summer and an ice rink during the winter.

Depending on weather, the ice rink will be open in December or January. The extra light would make the location usable for longer hours.

The multi-sport pad, which measures 13.7 metres by 26 metres, was built on Hall Crescent in 2020.

City staff will be at Hall Park on Aug. 11 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. to answer related questions from residents.

People can also email the municipality’s community services department at cs@yellowknife.ca