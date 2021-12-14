The City of Yellowknife’s municipal services will be modifying their hours this holiday season.

The Yellowknife Public Library, Ruth Inch Memorial Pool, Multiplex Arena and Fieldhouse will all be closed on Christmas Day.

The library will also be closed on Boxing Day and New Years’ Day.

Public transit will not be available on Dec. 25, Dec. 27, Jan. 1 or Jan. 3. There will be no express between Dec. 25 and Jan. 3, and no afternoon express buses on Dec. 22, 23 or 24. However, free downtown parking will be available from Dec. 23 to 31.

City Hall itself will close at noon on Christmas Eve and 3:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

The city’s solid waste facility will be closed on Christmas and New Years’ Day. However, Sunday, Dec. 26 is Amnesty Day, which means no fees to drop of residential refuse, including Christmas trees, in January.

Garbage and compost pickup will not be affected by the schedule change.

More information on the holiday hours of each service is available on the City of Yellowknife’s website.