Following recommendations from the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO), the City of Yellowknife announced Jan. 7 it will close facilities to the public.

Starting on Jan. 8, City Hall, the Fieldhouse, the Multiplex, Ruth Inch Memorial Pool, Yellowknife Community Arena, the Yellowknife Public Library, and Solid Waste Facility will close temporarily, the City says.

The City of Yellowknife says essential City services will continue though the number of staff at City facilities will be reduced to essential personnel only; all other City employees will work from home.

Contractors may continue to access the Solid Waste Facility during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, and the City will continue residential and commercial waste and organics collection.

Yellowknife Public Transit will not be providing express routes. City buses will continue to have a capacity of 50 passengers at a time, masks will be required.

Outdoor facilities, including parks and playgrounds, will remain open.