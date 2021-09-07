The City of Yellowknife will host the Fall Community Showcase on Sept. 15.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Yellowknife Community Arena.

The showcase is set to feature local non-profit organizations that offer recreational and leisure activities as well as family-oriented activities.

Attendees can register for fall programs, sign up for volunteer work or just learn about the services and opportunities available to Yellowknife residents.

For more details, or to register your organization for the community showcase, visit the event section of the City of Yellowknife website, or call 920-5676.