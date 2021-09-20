A virtual open house focusing on a portion of the City of Yellowknife’s draft zoning bylaw is set for Sept. 23.

The city will discuss agriculture, parking and industrial land uses in Kam Lake and Engle Business District.

The draft states that urban agriculture will be a permitted use in growth management areas, which are normally intended for outdoor recreation or tourism purposes.

The proposed bylaws would revitalize the downtown by increasing development density, permitting mixed development in many zones, allowing urban agriculture in most zones and committing to reconciliation with Indigenous peoples by respecting their role in development decisions.

Residents who want to tune in must register by emailing pnegi@yellowknife.ca or calling 920-5614 before noon on Sept. 21.

Recordings of open-house sessions will be available on the City of Yellowknife’s website after the session.