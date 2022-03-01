Yellowknife City Council members voted unanimously to lift the city’s Proof of Vaccination Policy at city facilities, Feb. 28.

The policy will be removed in tandem with the Office of Chief Public Officer’s Northwest Territories Covid-19 Gathering Order, which is scheduled for March 1, 2022.

“I’m just happy to see this taken away,” said Steve Payne, city councillor, at the Governance and Priorities meeting earlier on Feb. 28 “…so we can get back to the start of being normal.”

The city facility proof of vaccination policy had been in place for around four months in length after initially being put into place on Nov. 9, 2021 after a majority of councillors voted in favour.