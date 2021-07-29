Pool build bids are in, City to choose from three

The City of Yellowknife is one step closer to breaking ground for the proposed Aquatic Centre, they just have to decide who’s going to build it. Clark Builders, PCL Construction Management Inc. and Bird Construction Group bid on the project, Sheila Bassi-Kellett gave the update at the Governance and Priorities Committee meeting, July 26.

A referendum on whether the City should allocate more funds to the capital project is planned for mid-November.

The City has been working to replace the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool since 2016.