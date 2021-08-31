The City of Yellowknife is offering an Introduction to American Sign Language (ASL) class to those ages 15 and up.

As described by the city, learners will have the chance to immerse themselves in physical language through the beautiful silent world. A ‘no-voice’ teaching method is being used to reinforce participants’ learning experience.

Subjects being taught include finger-spelling, ASL language structure and simple conversation.

Those who are non-hearing, hearing, and non-verbal are welcome to attend. No previous knowledge or experience is required for the course.

The class will run on Mondays starting Sept. 20 to Oct. 4, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

More information on this and other programs can be found on the city’s website