The city is looking for some local artists to submit artworks for the Street Pole Banner Art Program.

“The City is encouraging all local residents to apply (and) there is no requirement to be a professional artist,” stated city spokesperson Sarah Sibley.

The program is designed to gather artworks to refresh street posts across the city and add some vibrancy, while creating a sense of place and identity, according to a release from the city.

At least 10 pieces or artwork will be accepted with no advertisements or promotion of any business, product or viewpoint being accepted in the design. Images of illegal activity are also not allowed. Residents will be allowed to submit a maximum of two pieces.

Artists who have pieces chosen will be paid a $750 honorarium and the deadline for submissions is Aug. 4

“The City is excited to once engage with local artists to showcase the talent and vibrancy of our community.” stated Mayor Rebecca Alty, “The street pole banners along Old Airport Road are highly visible and this project will add to the overall landscaping of the area.”

The pole art concept is similar to the painting of transformer boxes in 2016 and 2017 located throughout the city.

Local artist Robyn Scott told Yellowknifer she will definitely be participating.

“I am definitely applying for this program and think it is a wonderful idea. I am always grateful for an opportunity to feature my work in public spaces,” she said. “We don’t have a much-needed territorial art gallery, so this is a small way for Yellowknifers to learn about the incredible talent and diversity of NWT artists. It will also add colour and vibrancy to our downtown area.”