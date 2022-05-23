The City of Iqaluit’s planning department is seeking public input with regards to the 2022 General Plan and Zoning By-law.

They are looking to get an idea on what topics take priority for residents, be it housing, community design and plans for future development.

There will be two public open houses, the first will be on June 8 at the Elder’s Qammaq from 6 to 8 p.m. The second open house will be at the Aquatic Centre’s Northwestel Room on June 9, also from 6 to 8 p.m. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.