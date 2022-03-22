Yellowknife residents will have a chance to make their voices heard in the design of the city’s new aquatic centre on March 29.

Clark Builders, the design-build team for the project, will host aquatic centre consultations.

The first session is set to take place at City Hall Council Chambers from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on March 29 while the second session will be held in the Multiplex Meeting Room at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The gatherings, open to all Yellowknifers, will start with the design team explaining the design concepts. The accessibility code and building code will also be explored. Items for discussion include entrances, washrooms, colour contrast, wayfinding/audible and visual cues and site-specific considerations.

Following the public sessions, the design for the aquatic centre will carry on with community considerations taken into account, according to the city.

Further public consultation is expected to occur in June regarding accessibility elements, by which point 60 per cent of the facility’s design is expected to be complete.

Consultation sessions for March 29 will follow all public health orders issued by the chief public health officer. Attendees must wear masks or face coverings, and physical distancing measures will be in place.

Level Playing Field Inc., a Calgary-based accessibility consulting firm, will facilitate the consultations on behalf of Clark Builders.