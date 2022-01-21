The City of Yellowknife has issued an advisory to residents to take extra precautions when travelling on ice.

Earlier this month, an individual walking near the Grace Lake shoreline fell through the ice up to their chest, according to the city.

The individual was able to get themselves out of the predicament safely.

An individual commenting on the municipality’s online advisory stated that they also fell through the ice in same location last February.

The city asks residents to be aware of how ice thickness varies and of areas of weakness where there’s overflowing water — by culverts, flow into and out of lakes, and on the Yellowknife River.

For the sake of safety, the municipality urges people to be aware of their surroundings, travel with a partner and carry dry clothing and matches.

Those not sure of ice quality should test it with a drill hole.