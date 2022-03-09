The City of Yellowknife will again be offering spring clean-up service contracts to non-profit organizations.

Worth $550 for community groups, the program asks organizations to clean up an assigned area of the city after spring snowmelt.

Clean-up this year will take place from Monday, May 16 to Sunday, May 22.

The deadline for applications is April 29 at 5 p.m., with all applicants to be contacted via email by May 6 to confirm receipt of application.

Ten volunteers are required at the assigned space. Groups that wish to be assigned more than one area must have 10 volunteers per area.

Groups that successfully apply will receive garbage bags and gloves, however the city will not provide safety vests or any other equipment.