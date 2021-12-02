The City of Yellowknife, in partnership with Northland Utilities Yellowknife, has announced the kick off of the 2021 Holiday Lights Competition.

There are no categories. Entries will be judged on decorations and festiveness.

Homes can be nominated by residents either by contacting Northland staff or via email at holidaylights@yellowknife.ca.

The requirements for having one’s lights viewed by Northland staff include leaving one’s holiday lights on from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 6 to 8.

Residents can either send a photo of a home’s lights or request a photo be taken during the aforementioned evenings.

The deadline for nominations is Dec. 9 at 11:59 p.m.

Public voting and a virtual Holiday Lights Map will be available from Dec. 15 until Jan. 3 on the City of Yellowknife’s Facebook page @OurYellowknife.

The top five winners will each receive a $100 prize courtesy of Northland Utilities.