On the verge of creating a Home Energy Financing Program, the City of Yellowknife is holding a public Open House in the council chamber (located at City Hall which is in the area of Somba K’e Park) on Wednesday, May 18 from 12 to 2 p.m.

The program will look to offer residents different fiance approaches to help make energy efficient retrofits to their homes.

“A City-supported finance program could help homeowners access long-term financing at lower interest rates to make energy improvements that reduce energy consumption, lower utility bills, and improve their comfort. The resulting energy savings can help offset the monthly financing costs,” the City’s notice reads.

The goal of the open house itself is to gather feedback from residents regarding different aspects of the program, while also looking into what options residents want to see.

Those unable to attend can share their opinion via our survey on PlaceSpeak.

Program beginnings

The emergence of the program occurred through the City’s Corporate and Community Energy Action Plan (2015-2025), where the goal was to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent, compared levels in 2009 levels.

The program also aims to increase the share of renewable energy use from 18 per cent to 30 per cent, with home energy retrofits being a useful tool to achieve such means.

“Almost 70 per cent of the community’s energy consumption is from heating buildings alone,” the City’s notice read.

For more information, community members can contact the City at 920-5600 or visit www.yellowknife.ca.