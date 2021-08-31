It is free large item pick up day in Yellowknife on Sept. 13 and Sept. 17.

The City of Yellowknife asks residents to submit a completed form by Sept. 1 at noon to request pick up.

People can mail, fax, email or physically drop off the form to city hall.

CLICK HERE TO FIND THE PICK-UP FORM

Items will start being rounded up at 7 a.m. on the collection days. All items must be placed on the curb where garbage collection takes place.

The city will pick up bulky items such as couches, beds, furniture, bicycles and barbeques.

Other restricted items include fridges, freezers, microwaves, dishwashers, washer or dryer, hot water tanks, cars, tires and residential construction waste.

Hazardous waste items will also not be accepted, such as batteries, paints, solvents, oils, chemicals, oil tanks, propane tanks, animal waste, small engines or motors and motor bikes.

The city will also not pick up any recyclable items such as, cardboard, glass, newspaper, grass clippings, yard waste or electronics.

If residents have any questions, they are asked to call 867-766-5511.