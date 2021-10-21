The City of Yellowknife’s new Indoor Space Improvement Grant is meant to offset costs for businesses during the pandemic, and will go towards ongoing space improvements and related expenses to comply with the guidelines from the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

Eligible businesses are open to apply to the grant as of Oct. 18. If approved, businesses must submit their improvement receipts, after which they will receive up to $5,000.

To be eligible, a business must have 20 employees or less, it must be within Yellowknife and it must have a valid licence — as well as operate in accordance with applicable bylaws and permits.

Businesses must also have been open/operating since March 1, 2020 and must be open/operating as of Oct. 1, 2021.

Industries that qualify include food and retail services; hospitality and tourism; arts, culture and entertainment; personal care services, including registered medical practitioners; and recreation.

The grant considers expenses incurred after May 10, 2021. These costs are defined by the municipality as “any reasonable and necessary costs for businesses to remain engaged with current and future customers throughout the pandemic, during recovery and reopening, or any other improvements approved by the director of economic development and strategy.”

This includes, but is not limited to, adaptations made for health and safety protocols, including physical distancing improvements, online adaptation improvements and any ideas that help applicable businesses to adapt and recover during Covid-19.

Any costs not directed to Covid-19 business recovery and operation are ineligible and will not be considered, such as rent, taxes, employee wages, consulting fees, inventory costs, office furniture, recurring subscription fees/services implemented pre-Covid-19 and renovations not required for social distancing.

Businesses must have good financial standing with the city regarding municipal taxes, fees and charges. As well, business owners must comply with all government and Public Health recommendations related to Covid-19 and have worked with Public Health to ensure that their business operations comply with said protocols.

To apply and for more information visit www.yellowknife.ca/apply or email ecd@yellowknife.ca or call 867-669-3424.