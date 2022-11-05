If you have any clocks that need to be manually adjusted, this is the weekend to do it. Set them back one hour before bed on Saturday night to mark the end of Daylight Saving Time early Sunday morning.

Yellowknife North MLA Rylund Johnson inquired in the legislative assembly on Nov. 2 whether this will mark the final weekend that NWT residents have to follow this practice. Justice Minister R.J. Simpson replied that we should expect one to three more time changes.

He noted that 87 per cent of 3,500 members of the public surveyed are in favour of getting rid of seasonal time changes, but whether the NWT sticks with Daylight Saving Time or standard time is pretty evenly split, with Daylight Saving Time holding a slight edge.

However, there are many changes that must be made, as Yukon found out when that territory chose to remain on Daylight Saving Time in 2020.

“You know, satellite companies, railroads, airlines, you know, Microsoft, Apple, all of these companies need to be engaged,” said Simpson. “So we have to do that work now that we’ve received this information from residents, that they do want to get rid of time change, and we have to figure out how we might be able to do that, if we can, going forward.”