Those in need of the territorial government’s Emergency Repair program for housing are no longer being forced to provide a co-payment, the GNWT announced on Monday.

Previously, a co-payment was determined by income and was required at the time of the Emergency Repair application.

The Emergency Repair fund — available to seniors on fixed incomes and those ages 19 and older who have low to modest incomes — helps cover situations such as freeze-ups and furnace failures.

“By eliminating the co-payment requirement, Housing NWT is taking a more client-centred approach to program delivery, ensuring applicants can access the Emergency Repair program in a timely, efficient way that meets their immediate needs,” the territorial government stated.

Approved applicants receive forgivable loans to pay for the costs of the emergency repairs to their home.

Housing NWT also signaled that it will be making further announcements over the coming months “focused on increasing the well-being of individuals and communities by providing fair access to quality housing support for people most in need.”