Search and rescue operations are underway for two missing Yellowknife boaters and police are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to come forward.

NT RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Matt Halstead said on Oct. 13 that 5-year-old Samuel Roberts and 51-year-old Mark Elson were expected back home on Oct. 12 but had not returned yet from their trip on Great Slave Lake.

“A Canadian Coast Guard vessel was deployed to search for the boaters into the early morning hours of October 13th,” he said. “The weather conditions including fog and high winds and poor visibility, forced the search to end around 4:15 am. Later on the 13th, CASARA and the Canadian Coast Guard launched additional search efforts. The men or the boat that they were travelling in have not been located despite an extensive search by air and water.

“Roberts and Elson had intended to go on an afternoon trip to a commercial fishing area near Post Island. Family and friends indicated that Roberts and Elson may have tried to head to a cabin near the “Old Mink Farm” but no trace of them has been located. Additional aerial searches are planned for tomorrow, October 14th, 2023.

“Anyone who may be on the water in these areas over the weekend, is asked to report any sightings of the boat or any trace of the missing men to the Yellowknife RCMP.”