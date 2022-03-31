Fort Providence RCMP seized narcotics and more than $5,000 in cash from a residence in the community on March 25.

The Mounties received information that a man was selling drugs from an empty residence somewhere in Fort Providence.

RCMP officers went to the residence and located a man in possession of 1.5 oz of cocaine. As well, in excess of $5,000 was also confiscated along with associated paraphernalia used in the illegal sale of drugs.

The accused, Osman Malik, 27, was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and being unlawfully in a dwelling house.

Malik appeared at the Yellowknife courthouse on March 28.