Yellowknife residents have been braving bitter cold for more than a week with temperatures plummeting as low as -50 C with the windchill.

The cold snap has lasted for “quite a long duration,” according to Erin Staunton, a meteorologist from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

“It has been an extended stretch,” she stated.

Some relief is in the offing as Yellowknife is expected to move away from ECCC’s extreme cold warnings, but temperatures will likely remain below average for this time of year. Daytime highs are projected to reach -26 C to -32 C from Wednesday through the weekend. It’s normally about three to eight degrees warmer than that during the first week of January.

The extreme cold warnings advised of dangers, particularly for children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, those without proper shelter and pets left outdoors for long periods.

“Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill,” the warnings stated.

Despite the lengthy cold snap, no low temperature records were broken, according to ECCC.