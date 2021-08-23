Police and the territorial government responded to the rollover of a commercial tractor trailer and a contaminated soil spill on Highway 2 south of Hay River Aug. 19.

Hay River RCMP attended the scene of a single vehicle collision at around 5:45 a.m. which involved low-level contaminated soil being released on the shoulder of the road and into a nearby ditch about 10 kilometres south of town.

The driver of the vehicle was not seriously injured.

According to a news release from the NWT RCMP, a police investigation found no evidence of criminality and no charges were laid.

Police are working closely with the GNWT Departments of Infrastructure and Environment and Natural Resources and a clean up crew was been dispatched from Fort Smith on Thursday.

A spokesperson from ENR said that the truck had been hauling the “low level radioactive contaminated soil” from the landfill in Fort Smith.

“It was determined approximately 22 tonnes of soil was spilled over a 40 m strip between Hay River and Enterprise,” said Jessica Davey-Quantick, ENR spokesperson.

“The low level radioactive contaminated soils were on route to a registered facility in Alberta as part of a landfill remediation project.”

She said department officials are working with the RCMP as well as Canadian Nuclear Laboratories to ensure a timely remediation.

“At this time there is no risk to public safety or the Hay River (which is about 100 metres east of the crash site),” she said.