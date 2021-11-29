The Government of Nunavut’s Department of Health has set dates for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 pediatric vaccine for Nunavummiut ages five to 11. Parents and guardians must attend the clinic with their children to give consent for the vaccination.

The Pfizer pediatric vaccine is similar to the ones for those aged 12 and older, but is given in smaller doses with longer wait times between doses.

The clinic schedule at community health centres is as follows:

– Nov. 29: Taloyoak (867-561-5111), Cambridge Bay (867-983-4500) and Kugluktuk (867-982-4531).

– Nov. 30: Kugaaruk (867-769-6441), Gjoa Haven (867-360-7441) and Baker Lake (867-793-2816).

– Dec. 2: Sanikiluaq (867-266-8965), Coral Harbour (867-925-9916) and Kinngait (867-897-8820)

– Dec. 3: Chesterfield Inlet (867-898-9968), Rankin Inlet (867-645-8070), Whale Cove (867-896-9916) and Arviat (867-857-3100).

– Dec. 5: Sanirajak (867-928-8827), Iglulik (867-934-2100) and Naujaat (867-462-9916.

– Dec. 6: Pond Inlet (867-899-7500) and Grise Fiord (867-980-9923).

– Dec. 7: Resolute Bay (867-252-3844) and Arctic Bay (867-439-8873).

– Dec. 9: Pangnirtung (867-473-8977), Qikiqtarjuaq (867-927-8916), Clyde River (867-924-6377) and Kimmirut (867-939-2217.

The schedule may be subject to change depending on weather or unexpected delays in delivery.

In the capital, vaccination clinics have already started at Iqaluit Public Health. Call 867-975-4810 to book an appointment.