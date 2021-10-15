There is “early evidence of community transmission” of Covid-19 in Inuvik.

The Office of the Dr. Kami Kandola, chief public health officer made the announcement Friday afternoon, saying there were new cases with “no clear identifiable path of transmission.

“These positive diagnoses are occurring in different demographic groups in the community and are not linked to the underhoused population.”

She warned that a similar situation developed early in the Yellowknife outbreak, which eventually required “additional public health measures” which residents of the capital and other North Slave communities are living under now.

Kandola said to wear a mask in small in all indoor public spaces, to keep gatherings small and keep your circle of contacts small, all run-of-the-mill “healthy habits,” like frequent handwashing and staying home if you feel sick.

Inuvik residents feeling signs or symptoms of Covid-19 should contact public health at 867-777-7246. A release from the OCPHO indicated Covid-19 testing would be available at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily Oct. 16 and 17 at the 66 Franklin Rd. location.

Kandola also announced a workplace outbreak at City Cabs in Yellowknife. If you have taken a City Cab at any time since Sept. 29, self-monitor for symptoms. If they develop, arrange for testing at the site across from the Folk on the Rocks grounds at 108 Archibald St. Appointments can be made using the online booking tool.

CLICK HERE TO BOOK A COVID-19 TEST

Also, walk-in appointments are welcome between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

A shuttle to the site is available: phone 867-766-8650.

Kandola also used the Friday announcement to declare a workplace outbreak at Snare Lake Hydro worksite over as of Oct. 11.