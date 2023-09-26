The planters in front of the Canada Post Yellowknife branch have been removed.

They had served as a bench in the downtown core for people to sit and chat, especially for the vulnerable population. The planters were taken down by 6133 NWT Ltd., the company that owns the building, which it purchased from the federal government in partnership with Denendeh Investments Limited Partnership.

Yellowknife MLA Julie Green, who also serves as minister of Health and Social Services, criticized 6133 NWT Ltd.’s approach in a social media post that she later removed last week. In the post, she wrote that by deciding to remove the post office planters, the company “has decided to further marginalize the penalize the vulnerable population.”

She eventually wrote online that she had contacted Denendeh Investments for an explanation.

When asked about her choice of words and deleting them from social media, Green declined to comment. Yellowknifer reached out to her office but received no response.

According to a news release circulated Monday by 6133 NWT Ltd., “The planters in front of the building were removed to accommodate exterior repairs and painting (and they) will not be replaced.”

Although there will be no planters, “the area outside the building will continue to be available for public groups to hold events,” stated the release.

The news release also mentioned planned improvements to the building including new barrier-free entrances, an access ramp, conversion to wood pellet boilers, an elevator to the second floor and an exterior artistic design representing the culture of the Dene and their descendants.

There is a lack of displayed history around Yellowknife regarding the Dene, despite their significant role in mining and exploration, according to the news release from 6133 NWT Ltd.

Due to soil having been adjacent to the building’s exterior wall for an extended period of time, the company is still determining the extent of deterioration to the walls to ensure structural safety.

The news release also mentioned that a naming ceremony will take place next spring, which will include a blessing of the building and a message to people who use the building and property. Yellowknives Dene Chief Fred Sangris refers to the location as “Akaitcho Post.”