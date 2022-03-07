The office and workshop of Computers for Schools (CFS) is overflowing with second-hand laptops, monitors, cables, and mouses — just waiting to get into the hands of people who need them.

Administered by the Smart Communities Society, the Yellowknife-based program offersfree computers to communities across the NWT, working with over 50 non-profit organisations, schools, and libraries, CFS program manager Amrik Kanwal told Yellowknifer.

“We also provide computers and equipment to seniors, immigrants, refugees, and low income individuals. Anyone who needs one,” he said.

The program distributes around 600 free computers across NWT every year, and 11,000 since it launched in 1993.

“In those days, computers used to be very expensive so instead of throwing them out, people started thinking to donate and refurbish them,” said Kanwal.

CFS helps many communities in isolated parts of NWT, for example, today Kanwal will mail out five laptops to the Ulukhaktok Community Learning Centre.

Individuals and groups needing computers can apply through email, phone, or dropping into the 48-Street office in person.

“Anybody can come in and apply. They provide us with their details: name, address, and the reason they need a computer,” Kanwal said. “It’s not in my best interest for computers to sit here for two years; I want them to go out to the community.”

Each device comes ready-to-use with a working monitor, keyboard, mouse and an updated Windows operating system. Recipients may also receive a computer bag, if they are in stock, and extra cables if needed.

Sometimes, Kanwal and his team are able to accommodate specific requests, like if a senior needs a larger monitor for their eyesight.

The office also provides ongoing technical support. “We have seniors come in with problems setting up emails, issues setting up their computers and we help them at no cost,” said Kanwal.

The bulk of the computers are donated by agencies including the GNWT and RCMP.

The first part of the process is to remove all data using a machine called “The Destroyinator” that wipes several hard drives simultaneously.

If the hard drive is broken, they are recycled — fulfilling the program’s “reduce, reuse, recycle” mandate.

Kanwal started as an intern in the program in 2004, remembering a time long before The Destroyinator existed. “We used to have to physically go to a warehouse and drill a hole into the hard drive,” he laughed.

CFS is currently seeking paid interns for their annual Technical Work Experience Program (TWEP).

They will be supervised by Quinn Sanders who started as an intern over two years ago when a friend first told him about the program.

“The internship was my first job and jumping-off point for my career. Near the end of my six-month program Amrik and I started discussing me supervising interns,” he said.

Sanders is currently working toward his A+ Certification through Comptia which will solidify his experience.

During the six month program, interns will learn to become “hardware technicians” and receive hands including testing computer software and providing IT support for local schools. They will also have a opportunity learn teaching skills.

“My favourite part of the internship was working as teaching assistant at Aurora College’s adult literacy program,” said Sanders. “I learned an absolute load not just about the curriculum but teaching to people’s experience so I’m not just spitting out words like “hardware” and “ram” — I learned to teach in terms they understand.”

Paid at $19.00 an hour plus 4 per cent vacation pay, the intern will also assist with designing and delivering workshops to First Nations communities.

“Our goal is for the intern to graduate the program completely ready to work full-time in the IT field,” said Kanwal.