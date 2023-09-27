Trevor Nordman was anxious leading up to Embrace Life Council’s community feast in recognition of suicide prevention week in Rankin Inlet Saturday, Sept. 23.

“I’m really happy with the turnout,” said Nordman, a program coordinator with Embrace Life Council, after the feast began, seeing roughly a hundred people in the community hall enjoying a bevy of country food. “When I saw all the food, I was like, ‘This is insane.’ But it’s getting eaten and people will take home whatever’s left.”

The feast also came with a mountain of door prizes, which Nordman thanked mental health and community justice staff for assisting with. Following the food was a square dance that saw children running around for a long time.

“We just wanted people to come out, have some good food, maybe win some prizes and have a square dance,” said Nordman.

The event followed a community walk in recognition of suicide prevention week the previous weekend in Rankin Inlet.

“It’s such an important think to keep in mind, the loved ones, the people we care about that can’t be here tonight, and there’s a lot,” said Nordman. “That’s why we do it.”