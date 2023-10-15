For the past several years, Oct. 6 has been a day to remember the life of RCMP Const. Chris Worden, who was killed in the line of duty early that morning.

Worden was responding to a call for service just after 5 a.m. in 2007 in the Woodland Drive area. He was found in a wooded area between an apartment complex and the former Dene K’onia young offenders facility.

Worden was survived by his wife, Jodie, and his eight-month-old daughter.

Oct. 6 of this year was no different as dozens of people came out for a vigil to honour Worden and his sacrifice. Senior officers from Yellowknife joined with community members and those posted to the Hay River detachment for a march and the commemoration of a new plaque outside the detachment building in the town.

Cpl. Sheldon Preston of the Hay River detachment said the community always takes an active tole in helping organize the event and officers make it a priority to be in attendance.

“Circumstances change from year to year, but members from our detachment who are not on shift will wear their red serge (uniform), while members who are working will wear their regular duty uniform,” he said.

Kevin Wallington makes a speech during the ceremony in front of the Hay River RCMP detachment to honour RCMP Const. Christopher Worden on Oct. 6. Worden was murdered in the line of duty on Oct. 6, 2007. Photo courtesy of Town of Hay River

This year’s ceremony began with a prayer at the Hay River Recreation Centre at 12:30 p.m., which was followed by a march to the Hay River detachment. Kevin Wallington, the event’s master of ceremonies, delivered a speech in front of the detachment and paid tribute to Worden’s service.

Preston said the ceremony was a celebration of life.

“Residents of Hay River have so much gratitude for Const. Worden’s ultimate sacrifice,” he said. “Kevin Wallington gave a fitting tribute to Chris saying that his dedication to the community made Hay River a better place.”

Worden was first posted to the NWT in 2002 and served at both the Whati and Yellowknife detachments before being posted to Hay River in 2005.

His memory was also spoken about during the final day of business at the legislative assembly in Yellowknife Oct. 6.

Hay River North MLA R.J. Simpson paid tribute to Worden, noting that Worden’s wife said he loved being a Mountie.

“There was nothing else he’d rather do,” he said. “He was described as a sheepdog, fearless when it came to protecting those who could not protect themselves. For his sacrifice, he proved his commitment to protecting others and serving his community. His commitment, as he proved, was unwavering and unquestionable.”

The new bronze plaque that was unveiled outside the detachment was the idea of Lynne Buth, a Hay River resident and RCMP staff member.

Preston said Buth deserves all the credit.

“(She) spearheaded the initiative to have the plaque placed in front of the detachment,” he said. “Lynne’s efforts are certainly appreciated by the detachment members, management at Yellowknife headquarters and members of the Hay River community.”

Emrah Bulatci is currently serving a life sentence at an undisclosed prison after being convicted of first-degree murder in NWT Supreme Court in Yellowknife in November 2009. Since being incarcerated, Bulatci has reportedly been charged with nearly two dozen violations of prison rules, including the possession of and being under the influence of drugs. He also apparently had a bottle of urine in his cell which was discovered during a routine search last year. The charge was dropped after another inmate took responsibility for it.

That came from a Parole Board of Canada report earlier this year. The same report also recommended Bulatci be allowed escorted trips outside of prison to open a bank account and obtain an Alberta I.D. card.

Even though it’s been 16 years since Worden’s murder, Preston said he can still feel that the community cares and remembers.

“There are a few staff members that are still in Hay River from that time and I am sure they can remember that day vividly,” he said. “We often speak of the day this all happened. Speaking about this is important on so many levels. It gives those that were here an opportunity to talk and that is a great form of healing. For incoming members like myself, it’s important to hear the wonderful stories about Const. Worden and his dedication to Hay River. It is a reminder to us members to always remain vigilant.