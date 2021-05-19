Construction season in Yellowknife’s city streets will begin next week.

Summer work will include upgrades throughout most neighbourhoods across the municipality starting May 24.

Among the key projects will include the paving of Con Road from Rycon Drive to Con Place which will entail an installation of curb, an asphalt pathway and additional street lighting.

The Finlayson Drive/Kam Lake neighbourhood will see the replacement of a water main as well as sanitary and storm sewer piping and residential services on Hordal Road from Range Lake Road to Spence Road.

Other upgrades will include asphalt, concrete curb and sidewalk replacement on School Draw Avenue, 54 Avenue, and Forest Park – all of which will take place later this month and into June.

Niven sinkhole

Advertisement

Moyle Drive in the Niven neighbourhood will also see a 20-metre section receive repairs due to issues with a sinkhole.

Wendy Newton, acting director of public works and engineering with the city gave an overview of all construction projects during the May 17 governance and priorities committee.

The city is asking residents to remain patient while travelling city streets during construction to to be attentive to road signs, to reduce speed in construction zones and to plan ahead when community.

“Traffic delays can be expected in construction areas,” said Alison Harrower, media spokesperson for the city.

Information and updates will be provided regarding road closures and delays on the city’s website and social media accounts.

Questions can be sent to the city by email at construction@yellowknife.ca or by phone at 920-5600.