The containment order for Norman Wells has been extended for another 10 days until Sept. 24.

Scott Robertson, executive co-lead for COVID-19 response, also stated that anywhere from 300 to 400 tests are being issued in order to verify symptoms in those in the NWT affected by COVID.

Chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola recommended against non-essential travel to and within Yellowknife and that all locations in the city should be considered exposure locations.

A possible containment order for Yellowknife would not be necessary, as it is a “highly immunized community,” and containment would only be a result of an overwhelming of the medical system.

In the city, 80 per cent of residents aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated. That’s a high enough level that a containment order for the capital probably won’t be necessary, according to Kandola.

“Ninety per cent of our hospitalizations to date have been the unvaccinated,” said Kanodla.

Kandola continued recommending wearing masks and reinforced the protective nature of vaccines.

The COVID containment order for Fort Good Hope and Colville Lake will be lifted on Sept. 4 at 11:59 p.m.

This expiry marks an end to the order that was implemented on Aug. 15, totaling a little more than two weeks of containment.