More COVID-19 diagnoses prompted the chief public health officer to issue a “containment order” for the NWT communities of Fort Good Hope and Colville Lake.
The measures outlined in the order, including the closing of non-essential businesses, are in effect for 10 days starting Aug. 15, according to the Office of Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO).
From the order:
Exposures and isolation
There are orders for anyone who was in either community between Aug. 5 and 15, too. They are to isolate for 10 days and contact their community’s health centre to arrange for a COVID-19 test.
The same applies to anyone who attended the handgames tournament in Fort Good Hope from Aug. 5 to 9.
These orders apply whether you have been vaccinated or not.
Contact the local health centre to arrange testing.
This also applies to anyone who attended the handgames event between Aug. 5-9 in Fort Good Hope, but resides in another community and is fully or not fully vaccinated.
According to the OCPHO, there are now three confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Sahtu cluster, one in Fort Good Hope and two in Colville Lake, plus four probable cases in Fort Good Hope, one probable case in Deline and four probable cases in Yellowknife.