The Department of Health is warning of a “significant increase” in the risk of exposure to Covid-19 associated with a household gathering held in Coral Harbour on Sept. 29.

Anyone in Nunavut who attended household gatherings in Coral Harbour on or after Sept. 29 is asked to isolate immediately for 14 days, whether vaccinated or not.

Anyone who is not vaccinated and departed Coral Harbour on or after Sept. 21 should isolate for 14 days from the date of departure.

Anyone who is fully vaccinated should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of departure, the Department of Health advises.