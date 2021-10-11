The number of active Covid-19 cases in Coral Harbour on Thanksgiving has more than doubled with the announcement of four new cases.

Nunavut now has seven active cases of Covid-19, all concentrated in the Kivalliq community.

On Oct. 8 the Government of Nunavut announced there was significant increased risk to exposure to Covid-19 following a household gathering that was held on Sept. 29.

The day of the announcement, public health measures were signifcantly expanded to include an outdoor and indoor gathering limit of five, and the closure of all non-essential businesses and schools, among other measures.

Anyone in Nunavut who attended household gatherings in Coral Harbour on or after Sept. 29 is asked to isolate immediately for 14 days, whether vaccinated or not.

Anyone who develops symptoms of Covid-19 is advised to call the Covid-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST to arrange testing or notify their community health centre right away. Please do not go to the health centre in person, and immediately isolate at home for 14 days.