Prices in Yellowknife have risen an average of 3.7 per cent from August 2022 to August 2023, according to the NWT Bureau of Statistics.

Number were released shortly after noon on Sept. 19.

“While food prices in Yellowknife have trended upward for most of the last two years, they have stabilized since March,” reads the report. “Despite this, food prices increased by 10.7 per cent between August 2022 and August 2023. Food prices went up across various grocery store items such as fruit and nuts at 19.4 per cent, dairy and eggs at 16.8 per cent and bakery and cereal at 16.2 per cent. Food from restaurants increased by seven per cent over the same period.

“In addition to food, other components such as health and personal care at 6.4 per cent, and shelter at 4.9 per cent also contributed to the overall increase, fully offsetting the 7.4 per cent decline in household operations and furnishings between August 2022 and August 2023,” the report states.

In comparison, annual prices increased an average 4.2 per cent for Edmonton, 4.6 per cent for Whitehorse and 1.9 per cent for Iqaluit. Manitoba had the lowest increase at 3.2 per cent, while Nova Scotia had the highest at 4.7 per cent. The national average price increase for all of Canada was four per cent.

Read the report here.