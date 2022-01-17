City Councillor Stacie Smith has been named Yellowknife’s new deputy mayor, replacing Councillor Steve Payne in the role.

Both Smith and Councillor Cynthia Mufandaedza nominated themselves for the position. However, at a Jan. 17 meeting of the city’s Governance and Priorities Committee, Mufandaedza withdrew her nomination to allow Smith to acclaim the role.

“With so much respect for her and love for her, I really think she would make a deputy mayor that would be really awesome for this city,” she said.

As deputy mayor, Smith will fill in for Mayor Rebecca Alty at meetings and public events the latter is unable to attend, and will also have signing authority in the mayor’s absence.

In accepting the role, Smith said she is “Definitely ready for the challenge, and ready to sign my life away.”