An employee at the Yellowknife courthouse tested positive for Covid-19, halting proceedings the morning of Jan. 5.

Judge Robert D. Gorin moved to continue working down the docket remotely.

Remote sittings are likely to continue for the next couple of days before sittings can once again take place in person.

RELATED REPORTING: Northwest Territories courts push sittings to February

The Territorial Court is already backed up, with many cases pushed back to after Feb. 14 in response to the growing Covid-19 outbreak in the NWT and the associated public health orders.