Covid-19 booster shots are available for residents of most NWT communities aged 50 and over starting today, Oct. 18.

For those in Yellowknife, Ndilǫ, Dettah, Hay River, Inuvik, and Fort Smith, the booster will be accessible for residents aged 60 or older.

These booster doses are being offered on a voluntary basis, after a minimum of six months following a resident’s second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Booster doses and third doses are different.

According to the CPHO, “a booster contains less vaccine product than a third full dose.” Those immune-compromised may be eligible for a third dose instead of a booster.

First and second dose COVID-19 vaccinations are still available for all eligible persons through local health centres or public health offices.

The CPHO reaffirms that “those who are fully immunized (two doses) still have strong protection against COVID-19, including the Delta variant.”

Flu clinics begin

Starting Oct. 21, flu vaccinations will be available in Yellowknife, and will be offered at the Centre Square Mall clinic in the same location as Covid-19 immunizations, rather than the Multiplex.

Individuals looking to receive both vaccines do not need to book multiple appointments. Both can be received in one appointment.

This can be done at the screening desk during the appointment, simply indicate which vaccine (or vaccines) you wish to receive.

More details for flu vaccination clinics in other communities will be announced in the coming week.

For Yellowknife specifically, online booking is encouraged. For those unable to book online, limited walk-ins are accepted between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For all other communities, the CPHO asks that you contact your local health centre or public health unit for vaccine appointments.

The OCPHO also asks all residents to “follow the public health guidelines regarding masking and socially distancing while attending your appointment.”