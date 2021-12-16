Eligibility for Covid-19 booster doses is expanding to those “who are, or will be, 16 years of age within the calendar year at the time they receive their dose.”

Boosters are recommended because protection the body generates from the first two vaccine doses may decrease over time.

Boosters may also increase protection against a new strain or variant of the virus.

According to the NWT Health and Social Services Authority, doses are “offered on a voluntary basis after a minimum of six months following an individual’s second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.”

Immunocompromised individuals may be eligible for a full third dose as opposed to a booster, and sooner than six months after a second dose.

Yellowknife residents can book an appointment online at NTHSSAbookings.simplybook.me.

Holidays may impact service hours between Dec. 23 to Jan. 3. More details on the holiday schedule here: www.nthssa.ca/holiday-closures

First and second dose Covid-19 vaccinations are still available for all eligible persons.