Seniors in the North Slave are set to receive a third Covid-19 vaccine booster, according to the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA).

Residents aged 75 or older, or who will be 75 by Dec. 31 of this year, of Yellowknfe, Dettah, Ndilǫ and Behchokǫ̀ are eligible for a booster. At least six months must have passed since their second vaccine shot. The boosters are voluntary; the communities are being prioritized over the rest of the territory due to the current outbreak in the region.

The boosters are also available to some frontline healthcare workers and immunocompromised individuals.

Appointments in the identified communities can be booked now. Further guidance for communities or groups outside those identified in this notice will be provided at a later time, according to a statement from the NTHSSA.

“First and second dose COVID-19 vaccinations are still available for all eligible persons through local health centres or public health offices,” it read. “Those who are fully immunized (two doses) still have strong protection against COVID-19, including the Delta variant.

Individuals currently located in Yellowknife, N’Dilo and Dettah are able to book their first or second dose vaccinations in advance online, or may attend the Centre Square Mall vaccination clinic as a walk-in during open hours. For Behchoko residents call your health centre for information.