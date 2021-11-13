A resident of Pond Inlet has tested positive for Covid-19, the chief public health officer announced on Friday evening.

“The individual developed symptoms on November 5, and immediately began isolation and was tested. The positive test was confirmed earlier today. Out of abundance of caution, public health restrictions will increase in the community, while contact tracing is ongoing. Schools and childcare facilities may remain open to ensure continuity of learning,” stated Dr. Michael Patterson.

Other restrictions that immediately take effect in Pond Inlet include a requirement to wear masks in public places; limits of 25 people at outdoor gatherings; indoor gatherings cannot exceed the household members plus five visitors; personal services like hairdressers are closed; restaurants can serve takeout only; the arena can admit 25 people or 25 per cent of capacity and 25 spectators; gyms, fitness centres and the library cannot host more than 25 people or 25 per cent of capacity; places of worship are limited to 50 people or 25 per cent capacity and no singing is allowed; one person per resident may visit anyone in Elders’ facilities and masks are mandatory.

Anyone who develops Covid-19 symptoms is advised to call the Covid hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST, or notify their community health centre right away by telephone. Please do not go to the health centre in person.